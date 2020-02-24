Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) Shares Up 6.3%

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR) shot up 6.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.88 and last traded at $0.84, 353,300 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 43% from the average session volume of 623,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CTXR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine cut Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.99.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR) by 308.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 453,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 342,180 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.05% of Citius Pharmaceuticals worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, and prescription products. The company develops Mino-Lok, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment and salvage of infected central venous catheters in patients with catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydro-Lido, a topical formulation of hydrocortisone and lidocaine that is intended for the treatment of hemorrhoids.

