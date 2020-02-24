Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) Shares Up 6.3%

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR) shot up 6.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.88 and last traded at $0.84, 353,300 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 43% from the average session volume of 623,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.
Several brokerages have weighed in on CTXR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine cut Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 24th.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.99.
About Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR)
Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, and prescription products. The company develops Mino-Lok, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment and salvage of infected central venous catheters in patients with catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydro-Lido, a topical formulation of hydrocortisone and lidocaine that is intended for the treatment of hemorrhoids.
