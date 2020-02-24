CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Trading Down 5.1%

Shares of CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) fell 5.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.23 and last traded at $6.32, 5,075,000 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 13% from the average session volume of 4,476,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.66.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of CNX Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.36 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.13 and its 200 day moving average is $7.63.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $508.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.35 million. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 4.20% and a positive return on equity of 1.00%. CNX Resources’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CNX Resources Corp will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 634,161 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 152,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in CNX Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,460,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in CNX Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,037,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in CNX Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,719,000. 97.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

