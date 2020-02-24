Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.10-2.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.21. Colfax also updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 2.10-2.20 EPS.

CFX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Colfax in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Colfax in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays started coverage on Colfax in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an equal weight rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Colfax from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Colfax to an outperformer rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.40.

NYSE:CFX traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.43. 1,302,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 916,266. Colfax has a 12-month low of $24.35 and a 12-month high of $39.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.65, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.44.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $888.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.30 million. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 14.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Colfax will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 22,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $822,158.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,489,093.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

