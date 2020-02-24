ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) Stock Price Up 6.2%

ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) shares rose 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.59 and last traded at $6.50, approximately 197,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 208,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.12.

CTRA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ConturaEnergyInc . from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of ConturaEnergyInc . in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Get ConturaEnergyInc . alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 11,261 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ConturaEnergyInc . in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,020,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in ConturaEnergyInc . by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 339,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,480,000 after buying an additional 48,905 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in ConturaEnergyInc . in the 3rd quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in ConturaEnergyInc . by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 333,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,313,000 after buying an additional 25,536 shares during the last quarter.

About ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA)

Contura Energy, Inc extracts, processes, and markets steam and metallurgical coal to electric utilities, steel and coke producers, and industrial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Central Appalachia Operations, Northern Appalachia Operations, and Trading and Logistics.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for ConturaEnergyInc . Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConturaEnergyInc . and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.