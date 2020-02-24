ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) Stock Price Up 6.2%

ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) shares rose 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.59 and last traded at $6.50, approximately 197,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 208,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.12.
CTRA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ConturaEnergyInc . from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of ConturaEnergyInc . in a research report on Friday, November 15th.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.88.
About ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA)
Contura Energy, Inc extracts, processes, and markets steam and metallurgical coal to electric utilities, steel and coke producers, and industrial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Central Appalachia Operations, Northern Appalachia Operations, and Trading and Logistics.
