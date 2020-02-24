CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $6.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.84% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CooTek (Cayman) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. CooTek (Cayman) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.03.

CTK stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.71. 20,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,914. CooTek has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $12.30. The stock has a market cap of $362.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -571.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.50.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CooTek (Cayman) stock. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd bought a new position in CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,577,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,757,000. CooTek (Cayman) comprises about 1.0% of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd owned 4.05% of CooTek (Cayman) as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 5.03% of the company’s stock.

CooTek (Cayman) Inc operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages worldwide. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

