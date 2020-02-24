Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $35.55

Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $35.55 and traded as high as $59.82. Cortexyme shares last traded at $55.64, with a volume of 131,541 shares traded.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CRTX shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.51 and its 200-day moving average is $35.96.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Cortexyme by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 957,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,778,000 after purchasing an additional 75,525 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Cortexyme by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 572,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,130,000 after purchasing an additional 313,945 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cortexyme by 246.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,877,000 after purchasing an additional 125,098 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cortexyme by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 106,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,998,000 after purchasing an additional 50,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Cortexyme in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,813,000. 12.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX)

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is COR388, an orally-administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which has completed Phase 1a and Phase 1b clinical trials for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

