Couchain (COU) 24 Hour Volume Hits $3,778.00

Couchain (CURRENCY:COU) traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. Couchain has a market cap of $6,889.00 and approximately $3,778.00 worth of Couchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Couchain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, IDEX and Hotbit. Over the last seven days, Couchain has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00047825 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.43 or 0.00481646 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $633.78 or 0.06574392 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00062835 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005243 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00027105 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003325 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001529 BTC.

About Couchain

Couchain (CRYPTO:COU) is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2018. Couchain’s total supply is 24,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,700,000,000 tokens. Couchain’s official website is couchain.io . Couchain’s official message board is medium.com/@Couchain . Couchain’s official Twitter account is @Couchain

Buying and Selling Couchain

Couchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Couchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Couchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Couchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

