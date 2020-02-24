Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CROX. BidaskClub downgraded Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Crocs from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. CL King reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Crocs has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

CROX traded down $1.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,230,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,034. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -107.24, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.95. Crocs has a twelve month low of $17.52 and a twelve month high of $43.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 53,596 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,510 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. 95.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

