CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.86 Billion

Brokerages expect CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) to announce $2.86 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for CSX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.88 billion. CSX reported sales of $3.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that CSX will report full-year sales of $11.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.70 billion to $11.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $12.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.87 billion to $12.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CSX.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 27.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

CSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CSX by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,150,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,227,054,000 after purchasing an additional 275,470 shares during the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 29,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 278,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,149,000 after purchasing an additional 72,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.06. The stock had a trading volume of 7,515,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,801,123. CSX has a 1 year low of $63.97 and a 1 year high of $80.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.45 and its 200-day moving average is $71.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.02%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

