CTI Industries (NASDAQ:CTIB) Trading 8.6% Higher

CTI Industries Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIB)’s stock price traded up 8.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.64 and last traded at $1.64, 103,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 86% from the average session volume of 749,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of -0.16.

CTI Industries Corporation develops, produces, and distributes consumer and film products for commercial and industrial uses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties; and other inflatable toy items.

