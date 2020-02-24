CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Stock Price Down 5%

CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) traded down 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $67.72 and last traded at $67.92, 9,629,789 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 38% from the average session volume of 7,002,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.51.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Cfra boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.33.

Get CVS Health alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $93.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.14 and a 200 day moving average of $68.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $19,929,740.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 703,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,614,540.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $4,180,800.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,452,419.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $12,665,010,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 744.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,974,728 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $815,313,000 after buying an additional 9,674,728 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,464,021 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $257,342,000 after buying an additional 1,692,449 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $79,201,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in CVS Health by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,261,294 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $521,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,904 shares during the period. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Company Profile (NYSE:CVS)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.