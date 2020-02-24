CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CyrusOne Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in providing enterprise data centre colocation, engineering facilities with the highest power redundancy (2N architecture) and power-density infrastructure services in the United States, Europe, and Asia. CyrusOne Inc. is headquartered in Carrollton, United States. “

Get CyrusOne alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on CONE. UBS Group raised their price objective on CyrusOne from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on CyrusOne from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America cut CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 target price on CyrusOne and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.59.

Shares of NASDAQ CONE traded down $2.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $67.26. The company had a trading volume of 919,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,703. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. CyrusOne has a 12 month low of $48.94 and a 12 month high of $79.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.46.

In related news, CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 13,361 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $868,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 346,008 shares in the company, valued at $22,490,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $6,700,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,212,517. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,900,195 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CONE. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in CyrusOne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CyrusOne during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in CyrusOne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CyrusOne by 4,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in CyrusOne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CyrusOne (CONE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.