Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DUSA) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $24.95

Posted by on Feb 24th, 2020

Shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DUSA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.95 and traded as high as $26.09. Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF shares last traded at $26.02, with a volume of 12,155 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 121,226 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 52,298 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,590 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $327,000.

About Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DUSA)

DUSA Pharmaceuticals, Inc (DUSA) is a vertically integrated dermatology company. The Company is developing and marketing Levulan photodynamic therapy (Levulan PDT). The Company’s marketed products include Levulan Kerastick 20% topical solution with PDT and the BLU-U brand light source. Levulan Kerastick and BLU-U are used for the treatment of non-hyperkeratotic actinic keratoses (AKs), of the face or scalp.

