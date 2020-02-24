DeepOnion (ONION) Price Down 18.1% Over Last 7 Days

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00002032 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, BiteBTC, Stocks.Exchange and Kucoin. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 18.1% against the dollar. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $3.15 million and approximately $2,265.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007443 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004314 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000782 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00033240 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000076 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 6th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 21,108,978 coins and its circulating supply is 16,117,126 coins. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community

DeepOnion Coin Trading

DeepOnion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, Coindeal, Stocks.Exchange, Kucoin, Crex24, CoinExchange, RightBTC and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

