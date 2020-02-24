Direxion Daily European Financials Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:EUFL) Shares Down 7.9%

Shares of Direxion Daily European Financials Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:EUFL) traded down 7.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.00 and last traded at $28.00, 100 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 87% from the average session volume of 749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.39.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.96.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Direxion Daily European Financials Bull 2x Shares stock. IMC Chicago LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily European Financials Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:EUFL) by 42.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,525 shares during the quarter. IMC Chicago LLC owned about 14.18% of Direxion Daily European Financials Bull 2x Shares worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

