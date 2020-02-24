Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ) Shares Up 8.9%

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ)’s stock price were up 8.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.35 and last traded at $27.03, approximately 1,817,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 192% from the average daily volume of 621,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.81.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 8,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares by 134.9% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 9,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,742 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 116,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares by 227.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3x Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

