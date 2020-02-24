Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:WDRW) Shares Up 9.4%

Posted by on Feb 24th, 2020

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:WDRW)’s stock price shot up 9.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.10 and last traded at $22.83, 5,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 43% from the average session volume of 3,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.86.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.62.

