Direxion Daily Transportation Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TPOR) Trading Down 10.5%

Direxion Daily Transportation Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TPOR)’s stock price traded down 10.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.65 and last traded at $24.45, 17,600 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 105% from the average session volume of 8,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.32.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.07.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Transportation Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Transportation Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.