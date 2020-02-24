Direxion Daily Transportation Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TPOR) Trading Down 10.5%

Posted by on Feb 24th, 2020

Direxion Daily Transportation Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TPOR)’s stock price traded down 10.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.65 and last traded at $24.45, 17,600 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 105% from the average session volume of 8,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.32.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.07.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Transportation Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Transportation Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit