Direxion Daily Utilities Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:UTSL) Trading Down 3.9%

Direxion Daily Utilities Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:UTSL) shares fell 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $55.56 and last traded at $55.72, 77,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 95% from the average session volume of 39,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Utilities Bull 3X Shares by 628.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Utilities Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Utilities Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $833,000.

