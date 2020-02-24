DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) PT Raised to $38.00 at SunTrust Banks

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) had its price objective upped by SunTrust Banks from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for DISH Network’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of DISH Network from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DISH Network from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of DISH Network from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of DISH Network from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISH opened at $40.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.99. DISH Network has a twelve month low of $30.45 and a twelve month high of $44.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.34.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. DISH Network had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that DISH Network will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey L. Mcschooler sold 1,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.34, for a total value of $63,152.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

