Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $380.64 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) to report sales of $380.64 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $378.14 million and the highest is $383.32 million. Dolby Laboratories posted sales of $338.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will report full-year sales of $1.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Dolby Laboratories.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $291.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.81 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. B. Riley lowered Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

In other news, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 7,148 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $496,786.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Avadis Tevanian sold 1,998 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $140,819.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 244,153 shares of company stock valued at $17,230,605. 38.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 176.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 674 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 57.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock traded down $1.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.67. 559,353 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,499. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.93. Dolby Laboratories has a 52-week low of $56.09 and a 52-week high of $73.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 36.07%.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

