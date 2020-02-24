E.On Se (FRA:EOAN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of E.On Se (FRA:EOAN) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €10.65 ($12.38).

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.12) target price on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group set a €9.30 ($10.81) target price on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank set a €10.50 ($12.21) target price on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.80 ($11.40) target price on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.00 ($12.79) target price on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

E.On stock traded down €0.20 ($0.23) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €11.17 ($12.99). 12,423,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. E.On has a 1-year low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a 1-year high of €10.80 ($12.56). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €10.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of €9.30.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

