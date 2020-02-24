E.On Se (FRA:EOAN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of E.On Se (FRA:EOAN) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €10.65 ($12.38).

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.12) target price on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group set a €9.30 ($10.81) target price on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank set a €10.50 ($12.21) target price on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.80 ($11.40) target price on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.00 ($12.79) target price on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

E.On stock traded down €0.20 ($0.23) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €11.17 ($12.99). 12,423,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. E.On has a 1-year low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a 1-year high of €10.80 ($12.56). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €10.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of €9.30.

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

