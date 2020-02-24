Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $273.66 Million

Brokerages predict that Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) will report sales of $273.66 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Materials’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $255.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $286.33 million. Eagle Materials reported sales of $284.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will report full year sales of $1.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Eagle Materials.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.06). Eagle Materials had a positive return on equity of 21.81% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $350.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Eagle Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Eagle Materials to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Eagle Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Cfra upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Eagle Materials in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.14.

In other Eagle Materials news, insider Keith W. Metcalf sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $690,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,339 shares in the company, valued at $3,987,188. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Powers sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.02, for a total value of $1,760,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,938,450.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 8.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after buying an additional 4,501 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 4,574.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,143,000 after buying an additional 71,313 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 5.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 43.6% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,829 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 9.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,904 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eagle Materials stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $89.87. 337,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,275. Eagle Materials has a 1 year low of $69.58 and a 1 year high of $97.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.52 and a 200-day moving average of $89.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 7.92%.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Featured Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Materials (EXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.