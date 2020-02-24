EBCoin Hits Market Cap of $427,587.00 (EBC)

EBCoin (CURRENCY:EBC) traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. One EBCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene, IDEX and BitMart. EBCoin has a total market cap of $427,587.00 and $2,781.00 worth of EBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EBCoin has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $270.58 or 0.02824152 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010469 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00221372 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00039133 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00138358 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

EBCoin Profile

EBCoin’s launch date was January 16th, 2018. EBCoin’s total supply is 10,295,055,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,585,368,086 tokens. The Reddit community for EBCoin is /r/EBCoinglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EBCoin’s official Twitter account is @EBCoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EBCoin is ebcoin.io

Buying and Selling EBCoin

EBCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDEX and BitMart. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EBCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

