Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR)’s share price dropped 5.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.25 and last traded at $1.29, approximately 2,571,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,299,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.

UUUU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.25 price objective on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Sunday, February 16th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signition LP purchased a new stake in Energy Fuels during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 398.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 13,699 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter worth about $116,000.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of uranium in the United States. It operates in two segments, Conventional Uranium and ISR Uranium. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch uranium recovery facility located in Wyoming; the Alta Mesa project located in Texas; and the White Mesa Mill located in Utah.

