Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equity Commonwealth is an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It primarily owns office buildings located throughout the United States. The majority of its portfolio consists of office buildings located in central business districts, or CBDs, of major metropolitan markets. Equity Commonwealth, formerly known as CommonWealth REIT, is based in Chicago. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

NYSE EQC traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $32.90. The stock had a trading volume of 889,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,527. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 75.91, a current ratio of 75.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Equity Commonwealth has a 12-month low of $30.64 and a 12-month high of $34.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.77.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $25.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.84 million. Equity Commonwealth had a net margin of 385.36% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 6,997,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,714,000 after acquiring an additional 491,147 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 6,244,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603,545 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,750,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,790,000 after acquiring an additional 693,730 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 3.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,443,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,448,000 after acquiring an additional 198,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,047,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,232,000 after acquiring an additional 688,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, EQC's portfolio comprised 10 properties and 5.1 million square feet.

