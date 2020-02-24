Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Everbridge, Inc. is a software company which provides communications and enterprise safety applications. The company’s applications include Mass Notification, Incident Management, IT Alerting, Safety Connection(TM), Community Engagement(TM), Secure Messaging and Internet of Things. It operates primarily in Boston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Beijing and London. Everbridge, Inc. is based in Burlington, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EVBG. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Everbridge from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine cut Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Everbridge from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Everbridge from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Everbridge from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVBG traded down $3.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $101.79. 459,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,338. Everbridge has a fifty-two week low of $59.85 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -64.02 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.59.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 20.87% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The firm had revenue of $57.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Everbridge will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Everbridge news, SVP Imad Mouline sold 31,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $3,229,018.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,054,231.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.11, for a total transaction of $273,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,624 shares in the company, valued at $751,730.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,210 shares of company stock worth $10,397,824 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Everbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Everbridge by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Everbridge by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

