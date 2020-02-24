Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Fifth Third Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 17.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Fifth Third Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 32.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Fifth Third Bancorp to earn $3.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.31. The company had a trading volume of 5,916,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,573,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.69. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $24.17 and a 12 month high of $31.64. The firm has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.35.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.05). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

FITB has been the subject of several research reports. Cfra upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.57.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $228,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $91,013.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,863.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

