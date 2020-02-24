Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.
Fifth Third Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 17.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Fifth Third Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 32.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Fifth Third Bancorp to earn $3.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.8%.
Shares of NASDAQ FITB traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.31. The company had a trading volume of 5,916,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,573,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.69. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $24.17 and a 12 month high of $31.64. The firm has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.35.
FITB has been the subject of several research reports. Cfra upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.57.
In other news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $228,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $91,013.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,863.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
About Fifth Third Bancorp
Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.
