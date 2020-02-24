First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Bancorp is a one-bank holding company. The principal activity of the Company is the ownership and operation of First Bank. They also own and operate two nonbank subsidiaries, Montgomery Data Services, Inc. and First Bancorp Financial Services, Inc. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of First Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. First Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

NASDAQ FBNC traded down $0.82 on Monday, hitting $35.84. 73,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,708. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.39. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. First Bancorp has a 1-year low of $33.34 and a 1-year high of $41.34.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $69.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.73 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 29.58%. Research analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Phillips sold 763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $30,901.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,325,131. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBNC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in First Bancorp by 1,919.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in First Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in First Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in First Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

