Franklin Liberty Intermediate Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI) Trading Up 0.5%

Franklin Liberty Intermediate Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI)’s stock price was up 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.04 and last traded at $26.02, approximately 5,500 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.90.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.60.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0499 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Franklin Liberty Intermediate Municipal Opportunities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Franklin Liberty Intermediate Municipal Opportunities ETF stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Liberty Intermediate Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI) by 252.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,817 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 31.29% of Franklin Liberty Intermediate Municipal Opportunities ETF worth $3,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

