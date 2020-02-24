Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.56% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Fulgent Genetics, Inc. is a technology company. It provide genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. The Company’s technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, advanced genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory process which serves primarily to hospitals and medical institutions. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. is headquartered in Temple City, California. “

FLGT has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $12.30 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fulgent Genetics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.65.

Shares of Fulgent Genetics stock traded down $2.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.86. 296,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,681. The company has a quick ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 9.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $355.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -337.13 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.02 and its 200-day moving average is $12.55. Fulgent Genetics has a 52 week low of $4.35 and a 52 week high of $20.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Fulgent Genetics by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $373,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

