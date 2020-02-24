GeoCoin Market Capitalization Tops $625,597.00 (GEO)

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. Over the last week, GeoCoin has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. GeoCoin has a total market capitalization of $625,597.00 and approximately $608.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GeoCoin token can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00002053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.81 or 0.00770396 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009947 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00045303 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000044 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00066574 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00006842 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

GeoCoin Token Profile

GeoCoin is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. The official website for GeoCoin is geocoin.cash . GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GeoCoin

GeoCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GeoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

