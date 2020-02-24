Gexan (GEX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3,505.00

Gexan (CURRENCY:GEX) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. One Gexan coin can now be purchased for $0.0206 or 0.00000214 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and P2PB2B. In the last week, Gexan has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gexan has a total market cap of $53,828.00 and approximately $3,505.00 worth of Gexan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $102.79 or 0.01070055 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00045065 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00023098 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00218210 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007443 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002191 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00066227 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004314 BTC.

Gexan Coin Profile

Gexan is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the PHI2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2019. Gexan’s total supply is 2,923,741 coins and its circulating supply is 2,612,051 coins. Gexan’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Gexan is medium.com/@gexanlottery . Gexan’s official website is gexan.io

Gexan Coin Trading

Gexan can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gexan directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gexan should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gexan using one of the exchanges listed above.

