GoldCoin (GLC) One Day Volume Tops $1,813.00

GoldCoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 24th. GoldCoin has a total market cap of $604,727.00 and approximately $1,813.00 worth of GoldCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GoldCoin has traded 28.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GoldCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0145 or 0.00000151 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GoldCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $74.70 or 0.00777604 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009897 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00006741 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000266 BTC.

About GoldCoin

GoldCoin (GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2013. GoldCoin’s total supply is 41,662,072 coins. The official website for GoldCoin is www.goldcoin.org . GoldCoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GoldCoin is www.goldcointalk.org . The Reddit community for GoldCoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

GoldCoin Coin Trading

GoldCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoldCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GoldCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.