Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Price Target Raised to $48.00

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) had its price target boosted by SunTrust Banks from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GDOT. Guggenheim lowered shares of Green Dot from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Green Dot from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Green Dot from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Green Dot from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.17.
GDOT traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.65. 4,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,690,470. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.41 and its 200 day moving average is $27.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Green Dot has a one year low of $21.97 and a one year high of $68.86.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Green Dot in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Green Dot by 38.1% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 2,492.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Green Dot by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Green Dot by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.48% of the company’s stock.
About Green Dot
Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.
Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.