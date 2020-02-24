Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Price Target Raised to $48.00

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) had its price target boosted by SunTrust Banks from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GDOT. Guggenheim lowered shares of Green Dot from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Green Dot from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Green Dot from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Green Dot from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.17.

GDOT traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.65. 4,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,690,470. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.41 and its 200 day moving average is $27.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Green Dot has a one year low of $21.97 and a one year high of $68.86.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $238.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.97 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Green Dot will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Green Dot in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Green Dot by 38.1% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 2,492.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Green Dot by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Green Dot by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

