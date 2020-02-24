GTX (OTCMKTS:GTXO) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.01

GTX Corp (OTCMKTS:GTXO)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.02. GTX shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 409,133 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 3.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01.

About GTX (OTCMKTS:GTXO)

GTX Corp, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells various products and services in the personal location services marketplace in the United States and internationally. The company offers global positioning system (GPS) and Bluetooth low energy (BLE), and hand-held GPS tracking devices with a hosted and scalable backend monitoring platform for real-time tracking of the whereabouts of people, pets, or high valued assets through a miniaturized transceiver module, wireless connectivity gateway, middleware, and viewing portal.

