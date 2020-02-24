Harmony 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $14.61 Million (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. One Harmony token can currently be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX and Binance. In the last seven days, Harmony has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar. Harmony has a market capitalization of $3.08 million and approximately $14.61 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Harmony alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00048030 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.38 or 0.00493202 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $631.96 or 0.06576326 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00061999 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005254 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00027055 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003318 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001487 BTC.

About Harmony

ONE is a token. Its launch date was September 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 12,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 582,352,023 tokens. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one

Harmony Token Trading

Harmony can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and Binance DEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Harmony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harmony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.