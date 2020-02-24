Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Feb 24th, 2020

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.84-1.12 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.25. Harsco also updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 0.84-1.12 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Harsco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harsco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Harsco from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Harsco in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Harsco from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Harsco has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.00.

HSC traded down $0.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.34. The stock had a trading volume of 255,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,513. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.27. Harsco has a twelve month low of $13.15 and a twelve month high of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.48.

About Harsco

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit