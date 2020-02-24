Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.01-0.04 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.17. Harsco also updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 0.84-1.12 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HSC. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Harsco in a report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harsco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Harsco from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet downgraded Harsco from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Harsco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.00.

NYSE HSC traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.34. The company had a trading volume of 255,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,513. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.48. Harsco has a twelve month low of $13.15 and a twelve month high of $27.97.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

