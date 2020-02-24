Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals (LON:HEMO) Shares Up 2.7%

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HEMO) shot up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 2 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 1.90 ($0.02), 1,942,531 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 76% from the average session volume of 8,010,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.85 ($0.02).

The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 million and a P/E ratio of -4.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 12.36, a current ratio of 12.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 415.66.

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (LON:HEMO)

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Plc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies and treatments for blood diseases. It is developing CDX bi-specific antibody, an immunotherapy product for patient conditioning undergoing bone marrow/hematopoietic stem cell (BM/HSC) transplants and/or for relapsed acute myelogenous leukemia patients; and Hu-PHEC, a cell therapy product for BM/HSC transplants.

