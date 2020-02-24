HEX Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $6.83 Million (HEX)

HEX (CURRENCY:HEX) traded 28.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. In the last seven days, HEX has traded 28.3% higher against the US dollar. HEX has a total market capitalization of $5.49 million and approximately $6.83 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HEX token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005441 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00039963 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.08 or 0.00467074 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001474 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010374 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00012485 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00007237 BTC.

About HEX

HEX is a token. Its launch date was December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 18,497,166,799 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,491,369,710 tokens. HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . HEX’s official website is hex.win

Buying and Selling HEX

HEX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

