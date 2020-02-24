Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) were down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $103.49 and last traded at $104.02, approximately 4,565,222 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 127% from the average daily volume of 2,011,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.57.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HLT shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Hilton Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilton Hotels has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.40.

The stock has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.53 and its 200-day moving average is $101.36.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 9.32% and a negative return on equity of 770.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Hilton Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

In related news, insider Jonathan W. Witter sold 35,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total value of $4,003,029.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,719,928.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,864,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,798,000 after buying an additional 544,547 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels by 0.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 559,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,117,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels during the third quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels during the third quarter worth approximately $984,000. 90.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

