Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.42

Shares of Horizon Technology Finance Corp (NASDAQ:HRZN) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.42 and traded as high as $13.30. Horizon Technology Finance shares last traded at $12.69, with a volume of 411,762 shares changing hands.
HRZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Aegis started coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.10 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Horizon Technology Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.28.
The firm has a market cap of $190.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.43.
About Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN)
Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.
Featured Story: volatile stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Technology Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Technology Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.