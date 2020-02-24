Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.42

Shares of Horizon Technology Finance Corp (NASDAQ:HRZN) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.42 and traded as high as $13.30. Horizon Technology Finance shares last traded at $12.69, with a volume of 411,762 shares changing hands.

HRZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Aegis started coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.10 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Horizon Technology Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.28.

The firm has a market cap of $190.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 172,780 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,627 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,161 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,691 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN)

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

