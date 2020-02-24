HP’s (HPQ) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of HP (NYSE:HPQ) in a report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $19.00 target price on the computer maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HPQ. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on HP from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a hold rating on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HP from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded HP from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.50.

HP stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.10. 5,581,934 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,019,949. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.40. HP has a 1 year low of $15.93 and a 1 year high of $24.09.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The computer maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.29 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 241.43% and a net margin of 5.36%. HP’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that HP will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.1762 per share. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.25%.

In other news, insider Christoph Schell sold 42,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $855,651.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,892,233.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Icahn Carl C acquired a new stake in HP in the third quarter valued at $1,190,124,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HP by 36.1% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 43,357,950 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $813,980,000 after purchasing an additional 11,505,770 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth about $205,500,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 193.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,013,377 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $226,320,000 after purchasing an additional 7,258,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of HP by 762.6% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,822,856 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $78,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

