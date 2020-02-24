Humaniq Market Capitalization Tops $1.06 Million (HMQ)

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. In the last seven days, Humaniq has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar. Humaniq has a market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $75,850.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Humaniq token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Hotbit, Mercatox and Upbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $272.76 or 0.02839461 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010422 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00226675 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00040207 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00138134 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Humaniq Token Profile

Humaniq launched on December 11th, 2016. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com

Buying and Selling Humaniq

Humaniq can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, YoBit, Bittrex, Mercatox and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

