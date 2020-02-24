Image Sensing Systems (NASDAQ:ISNS) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.92

Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.92 and traded as high as $5.72. Image Sensing Systems shares last traded at $5.65, with a volume of 5,630 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Image Sensing Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

Get Image Sensing Systems alerts:

The company has a market cap of $29.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.92.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Image Sensing Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,050 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.98% of Image Sensing Systems worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Image Sensing Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:ISNS)

Image Sensing Systems, Inc develops and markets video and radar processing products for the intelligent transportation systems industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Intersection and Highway. It offers various vehicle and traffic detection products, including Autoscope video systems and RTMS radar systems that convert sensory input collected by video cameras and radar units into vehicle detection and traffic data used to operate, monitor, and enhance the efficiency of roadway infrastructure.

See Also: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Image Sensing Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Image Sensing Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.