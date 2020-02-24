IMF Bentham Ltd (ASX:IMF) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.03

IMF Bentham Ltd (ASX:IMF) declared a interim dividend on Monday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, March 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th.

Shares of ASX:IMF opened at A$4.27 ($3.03) on Monday. IMF Bentham has a 52-week low of A$2.32 ($1.65) and a 52-week high of A$5.08 ($3.60). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of A$4.67 and a 200-day moving average price of A$3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.93, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.22.

IMF Bentham Company Profile

IMF Bentham Limited investigates, manages, and funds litigation claims in Australia, the United States, Canada, Asia, and Europe. Its practice areas include commercial litigation, funding for insolvency, class actions, and arbitration. IMF Bentham Limited offers services, such as funding for litigations; factual investigations preliminary to litigations; appeal funding; payment of adverse costs orders; strategic planning, monitoring, and managing of litigation; and assistance in facilitating settlements and maximizing the value of claim.

