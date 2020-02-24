IMF Bentham Ltd (ASX:IMF) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.03

IMF Bentham Ltd (ASX:IMF) declared a interim dividend on Monday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, March 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th.
Shares of ASX:IMF opened at A$4.27 ($3.03) on Monday. IMF Bentham has a 52-week low of A$2.32 ($1.65) and a 52-week high of A$5.08 ($3.60). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of A$4.67 and a 200-day moving average price of A$3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.93, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.22.
IMF Bentham Company Profile
