Innovative Solutions & Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.12

Shares of Innovative Solutions & Support Inc (NASDAQ:ISSC) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.12 and traded as high as $6.17. Innovative Solutions & Support shares last traded at $6.00, with a volume of 99,605 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Innovative Solutions & Support from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

The firm has a market cap of $105.63 million, a PE ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.13.

Innovative Solutions & Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Innovative Solutions & Support had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $4.80 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovative Solutions & Support by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,642 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 38,335 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Solutions & Support during the fourth quarter worth about $1,024,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Innovative Solutions & Support by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Innovative Solutions & Support by 51.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 73,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance and cockpit display systems. It offers flat panel display systems that could replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and could replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; flight management systems that complement the IS&S flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft; and integrated standby units, which incorporate the measurement and display of attitude, altitude, airspeed, and navigation data into a single standby/backup navigation instrument for military, commercial air transport, and corporate/general aviation applications.

