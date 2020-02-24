Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) PT Raised to $26.00

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) had its price objective lifted by SunTrust Banks from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on INOV. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Inovalon from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Inovalon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inovalon from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inovalon from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.25.

Get Inovalon alerts:

Shares of Inovalon stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.60. 12,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.60. Inovalon has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $22.99. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 517.00, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.63.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Inovalon had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $173.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Inovalon will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Inovalon in the first quarter worth $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inovalon by 457.5% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Inovalon by 3,748.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Inovalon during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Inovalon by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 3,309 shares during the last quarter. 33.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.