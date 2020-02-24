Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) PT Raised to $26.00

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) had its price objective lifted by SunTrust Banks from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on INOV. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Inovalon from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Inovalon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inovalon from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inovalon from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.25.
Shares of Inovalon stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.60. 12,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.60. Inovalon has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $22.99. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 517.00, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.63.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Inovalon in the first quarter worth $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inovalon by 457.5% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Inovalon by 3,748.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Inovalon during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Inovalon by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 3,309 shares during the last quarter. 33.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Inovalon
Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.
