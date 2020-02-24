IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) PT Lowered to $34.00 at B. Riley

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) had its price objective reduced by B. Riley from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for IntriCon’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IIN. ValuEngine downgraded IntriCon from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IntriCon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.50.
NASDAQ:IIN opened at $16.97 on Thursday. IntriCon has a twelve month low of $16.74 and a twelve month high of $28.49. The company has a market cap of $148.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
IntriCon Company Profile
IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics; micro-mechanical assemblies; high-precision injection-molded plastic components; and assemblies and software solutions for medical biotelemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.
