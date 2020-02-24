IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) PT Lowered to $34.00 at B. Riley

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) had its price objective reduced by B. Riley from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for IntriCon’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IIN. ValuEngine downgraded IntriCon from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IntriCon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.50.

NASDAQ:IIN opened at $16.97 on Thursday. IntriCon has a twelve month low of $16.74 and a twelve month high of $28.49. The company has a market cap of $148.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 143.7% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 100,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 59,282 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,930 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power INC raised its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 307,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after acquiring an additional 15,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

IntriCon Company Profile

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics; micro-mechanical assemblies; high-precision injection-molded plastic components; and assemblies and software solutions for medical biotelemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

